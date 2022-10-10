Panthers Fans Are Furious With Monday's David Tepper News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper looks on looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season and would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today. But how does Panthers owner David Tepper feel about his team's situation - specifically, the status of head coach Matt Rhule?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tepper is going to "be patient" with Rhule amid their 1-4 start. Per the report, Tepper doesn't want to come across as being "rash" by firing everyone too quickly.

But for many Panthers fans and general NFL fans, the argument can also be made that Tepper has already been patient by enduring an 11-27 record during Rhule's 38 games as the team's head coach.

Panthers fans are ripping Tepper for this alleged decision. Many are pointing out that he wouldn't be rash by firing a head coach three years in, while others wonder if Tepper is standing firm in order to ensure he gets the No. 1 overall pick.

David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and made a lot of controversial changes very quickly. Within two years, head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton were gone, with Matt Rhule brought in to give the Panthers the same injection of energy he had brought to Temple and Baylor.

But struggles at quarterback along with a plethora of injuries have kept the Panthers stagnant for his entire tenure.

Should Tepper fire Rhule now, or should he stay the course and re-evaluate at the end of the season?

UPDATE: Apparently Tepper wasn't nearly as patient as Ian Rapoport thought he was. The Panthers have fired Matt Rhule.