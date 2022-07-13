Panthers GM Has Honest Expectation For Matt Corral After Baker Mayfield Trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After the Panthers moved up in the third round to take Matt Corral out of Ole Miss, some believed the second-team All-SEC selection could have a chance at competing for Carolina's starting quarterback job.

However, with Baker Mayfield now in the building, Corral is the clear No. 3 at QB. But, that's not necessarily a bad thing, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Wednesday.

“The one good thing for Matt, there is a transition for him from a college offense he was in to an NFL offense, especially a [Ben] McAdoo offense, where there’s a lot of verbiage,” Fitterer said, via Panthers.com.

“This will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace, learn from a couple of veterans in that room in Sam [Darnold] and Baker, and having PJ [Walker] in that room as well.

“And when it’s time for him to get out there and play, he can get out there and earn that job if he’s ready," Fitterer continued. "But it’s going to be on him to learn and play well when he gets there. Right now, our focus is to get all of our quarterbacks up to speed so we can play good quality football at that position.”

Corral enjoyed a very nice senior campaign as he helped the Rebels record their first ever 10-win regular season in 2021.