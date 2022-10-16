Panthers Have Made Week 6 Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers aren't going to have the services of Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield is inactive with an ankle injury, which means that PJ Walker is set to start against the Los Angeles Rams. Jacob Eason will be Walker's backup.

Walker will make his first start of the season after he came in for Mayfield toward the late stages of last Sunday's loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He threw for 60 yards and completed 80% of his passes.

Walker is in his third season with the Panthers and has appeared in 10 games. During that time, he's thrown for 790 yards, two touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing just 57% of his passes.

This will be the Panthers' first game without head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired last Monday.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.