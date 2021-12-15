Panthers Make Important Roster Decision On QB Sam Darnold

The quarterback rollercoaster in Charlotte could be in for it’s next big turn.

On Wednesday, the Panthers designated Sam Darnold to return for the injured reserve. Wasting no time, the first-year Carolina signal caller will suit up for today’s practice, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers have designated QB Sam Darnold to return off IR and he’ll practice today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2021

Darnold began the year as the team’s QB1 after he was landed in an offseason trade with the New York Jets. The former No. 3 overall draft pick started the first nine games of the season until he suffered a fracture in his throwing shoulder during a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.

Soon after Darnold was placed on the IR, the Panthers made a blockbuster move: signing former league MVP and longtime Carolina starter Cam Newton.

P.J. Walker made the start in Week 10, but Newton came into the game and delivered in some key moments. Logging two touchdowns on the day (one rushing, one passing), he helped his team to a 34-10 upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.

With this performance, Newton claimed the starting job — becoming the Panthers third starting QB of the year. The former Carolina superstar looked decent through his first start in Week 11, but his two games since have been pretty rough. In his three games as a starter, he’s thrown three interceptions en route to three losses — including a matchup with the Miami Dolphins that saw him throw a miserable 5/21 and two picks.

Newton was benched during this past weekend’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule indicated that the team would move forward with a combination of Newton and Walker.

Sam Darnold may not be the best option either, but the Panthers will certainly have something to think about as their former starter returns from the IR.