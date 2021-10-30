Panthers Insider Denies Latest Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

The Spun

As the Nov. 2 trade deadline quickly approaches, the Carolina Panthers have been smack in the middle of Deshaun Watson trade rumors.

On Friday night, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported that a trade for Watson “remains a priority ahead of Tuesday’s deadline” for David Tepper and the Panthers. These reports also indicated a willingness to include superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in a potential deal.

On Saturday morning, Panthers insider Joe Person disputed these reports, saying the Panthers front office did talk to the Texans this week, but are not expected to make a deal before the deadline.

McCaffrey was reportedly not included in these trade discussions.

While a deal may not get done before Tuesday, its clear the Panthers were interested in acquiring the Pro-Bowl QB. But just as it was for the Miami Dolphins, it appears the Texans’ asking price for Watson, who is currently facing 22 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault/misconduct, was simply too high.

It probably won’t come in the form of Deshaun Watson, but the Panthers clearly need some help at the quarterback position. Last week, first-year Carolina QB Sam Darnold was benched after throwing his eighth interception of the year in a blowout loss to the New York Giants. He was then replaced by backup P.J. Walker, who threw 3/14 for just 33 yards.

These conflicting reports give two different sides to the story, but as one of La Canfora’s sources said: “Nothing is over until the deadline passes.”

