Panthers Insider Denies Latest Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

As the Nov. 2 trade deadline quickly approaches, the Carolina Panthers have been smack in the middle of Deshaun Watson trade rumors.

On Friday night, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported that a trade for Watson “remains a priority ahead of Tuesday’s deadline” for David Tepper and the Panthers. These reports also indicated a willingness to include superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in a potential deal.

On Saturday morning, Panthers insider Joe Person disputed these reports, saying the Panthers front office did talk to the Texans this week, but are not expected to make a deal before the deadline.

McCaffrey was reportedly not included in these trade discussions.

Panthers' position on Deshaun Watson hasn't changed: They re-engaged with Houston again this wk, but they're not expected to be players for him before Tuesday's trade deadline, per three sources.

Sources also say Christian McCaffrey wasn't part of the talks. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 30, 2021

While a deal may not get done before Tuesday, its clear the Panthers were interested in acquiring the Pro-Bowl QB. But just as it was for the Miami Dolphins, it appears the Texans’ asking price for Watson, who is currently facing 22 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault/misconduct, was simply too high.

It probably won’t come in the form of Deshaun Watson, but the Panthers clearly need some help at the quarterback position. Last week, first-year Carolina QB Sam Darnold was benched after throwing his eighth interception of the year in a blowout loss to the New York Giants. He was then replaced by backup P.J. Walker, who threw 3/14 for just 33 yards.

These conflicting reports give two different sides to the story, but as one of La Canfora’s sources said: “Nothing is over until the deadline passes.”