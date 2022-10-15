CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers seem ready for a franchise overhaul after a disastrous start to the 2022 season.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Saturday, the Panthers are listening to trade offers for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

"The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete," Schefter reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this big-time news.

"Would hate to see CMC go, if he is however we need to make sure we get a 1st in return as a minimum - you don’t get rid of your best players for cents on the dollar," one Panthers fan wrote.

"Panthers bout to have a firesale everything not nailed down can go," another said.

"The compensation here would be interesting. Elite aging player at a low value position. Not many comparisons to pull from in recent history," another added.

According to Schefter, the Panthers have already rejected two offers for McCaffrey — indicating that the team is looking for significant returns in an possible dealing.

McCaffrey's contract situation is attractive for team's looking to add a running back for a late-season push. The former All-Pro is slated to earn just $1.035 million in base salary this season before his earnings jump back up to $11.8 million next year.

Carolina is refusing to trade young defensive stars Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, but the team is reportedly willing to make a deal for veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson.