The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Panthers Make A Decision On Punter Joseph Charlton

A view of the big screen in the Carolina Panthers stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are waiving second-year punter Joseph Charlton, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Charlton was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-back injury on Oct. 14, but has since made a full recovery.

While Charlton is a solid punting option, the strong play of veteran punter Lac Edwards in his absence seems to have sealed his fate.

Charlton averaged 39.1 yards per punt through five games with the Panthers earlier this season. Over the past three games, Edwards has averaged 48.5 yards per punt.

Now available on waivers, Charlton could be a solid pickup for a team in need of a punter. During his rookie season with the Panthers in 2020, the 24-year-old punter averaged 46.3 yards per punt through 16 games.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.