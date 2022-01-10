The Spun

Panthers Make Decision On Quarterback P.J. Walker

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

P.J. Walker may have find himself as the odd man out in 2021. But the Carolina Panthers are reportedly bringing the former XFL star back for next season.

“Panthers are bringing back QB P.J. Walker on a one-year deal,” tweeted Carolina reporter Joe Person. Noting, “Walker was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent.”

Walker saw action in five games this season for the Panthers and even got the start in Week 10 against the Cardinals. The Temple product also appeared in four games for the team in 2020.

Over Walker’s nine total games in Charlotte, the QB is completing 55.7 percent of his passes for 730 yards and two touchdowns to eight picks.

Walker isn’t the only one in the Panthers quarterback room scheduled to return for next season. Sam Darnold is also under contract for next season to the tune of $18 million.

On Monday, Cam Newton was asked about his future in the NFL. To which the former three-time Pro Bowler said “I’m not coming back for no 5-12. I can tell you that now.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Panthers make a move for another quarterback headed into the offseason. But as it stands, Carolina has a couple of backup options should they not land anyone.

