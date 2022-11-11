Panthers Make Decision On Sam Darnold For Thursday Night's Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will have to wait at least one more week before Sam Darnold is ready to be active.

The team officially announced on Thursday evening that Darnold will not be uniform for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He was activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week but wasn't ready to be fully dressed. That means P.J. Walker will get the start and Baker Mayfield will be the backup.

It's no surprise that Darnold is inactive for this game. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said earlier this week that it would've been a stretch to see him dressed because they had a short week.

It looks more likely that Darnold will be activated for next Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff for this first game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.