Panthers Make Running Back Decision After Blockbuster Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have settled on who their starting running back will be on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team is officially starting Chuba Hubbard after Christian McCaffrey got dealt to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Hubbard has appeared in all six games this season but hasn't gotten a lot of reps. He only has 34 yards off six carries.

Despite those numbers, Hubbard has shown an ability to put up solid numbers when he's getting the bulk of the carries. He played in all 17 games last season and racked up 612 yards and five touchdowns off 172 carries.

The Panthers will need him to play at that level if they want to snap their three-game losing streak.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.