Panthers Make Wednesday Practice Decision On Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A high ankle sprain may ensure that Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is not under center for the first game post-Matt Rhule. But on Wednesday, the team made its decision on his practice status.

The team announced that Mayfield did not practice with the rest of the team today. However, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Mayfield is day-to-day.

More crucially, Wilks did not immediately rule out Mayfield for this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. As it stands, third-string quarterback PJ Walker would get the start if Mayfield cannot play.

“He’s making progress, and after talking to him today, I’d say there’s a chance,” Wilks said, via ProFootballTalk.

Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina's loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week. At the time, it was believed to be a multi-week injury, but the team did not immediately place him on injured reserve.

This could be a ploy from Steve Wilks to force LA to prepare for two different quarterbacks, but if it is it's probably not going to fool anyone. It would take superhuman strength for Mayfield to play on Sunday just one week removed from an ankle sprain like that.

If Mayfield doesn't practice at all this week, he'll certainly be ruled "out" or at the very best "doubtful" for Sunday.

When will we see Baker Mayfield take the field again?