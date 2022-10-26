Panthers Offensive Lineman Suffers Season-Ending Injury

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will be down an offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Wednesday that center Pat Elflein will have season-ending surgery on his hip.

Elflein was dealing with the injury leading up to last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to this injury, he had played in all six games for the Panthers and had taken every snap. Bradley Bozeman will now start in his place after he was signed by the team earlier this year.

Elflein is a former third-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft out of Minnesota

The Panthers are currently 2-5 following their win against the Bucs and they'll look to get to 3-5 this Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.