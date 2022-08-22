Panthers Officially Announce Decision On Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the third year in a row, the Carolina Panthers will have a new starting quarterback to start the NFL season.

On Monday, the Panthers announced that Baker Mayfield will be their starter this year. Mayfield won the starting job over incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield in a high-profile, but relatively cost-effective, trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Interestingly enough, the Panthers' Week 1 matchup will be against those same Browns.

Mayfield was the Browns' starter from Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season until a season-ending injury in 2021. He went 29-30 as a starter, leading them to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in nearly 20 years, and led them to their first playoff win since the mid-90s.

But Baker Mayfield struggled to take that extra step into the upper echelons of NFL quarterbacks, so when the Browns saw an opportunity to trade for three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, they made the move and sent Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Quarterback woes have plagued the Carolina Panthers for several years now. They've tried Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold, and even brought back Cam Newton to try and get a spark at the position. Nothing has worked.

Baker Mayfield is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and will be a free agent after this season.

It's time for Mayfield to prove that he's as good as he wants to be.