Panthers Open To Signing Cam Newton: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Carolina Panthers bring back quarterback Cam Newton for the third time.

Newton originally played with the team from 2011-19 before spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. He then signed back in Carolina last year when Sam Darnold got banged up.

Per Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, Newton would need to accept two things if he's to be brought back: a smaller salary and not being the starter going into training camp.

The starter's job will obviously belong to Sam Darnold (assuming the team doesn't trade for Baker Mayfield).

Darnold was the starter last season but struggled as he finished with 2,527 yards through the air, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Newton appeared in eight games last season and finished with 684 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Fans had some mixed reactions to this report.

We'll have to see if Newton decides to return to Carolina for an 11th season.