Panthers "Open" To Trading 1 Wide Receiver

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After initially reporting that the Carolina Panthers are open to a trade for former Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, the team is also said to be open to moving off of one of its other offensive weapons.

Per Adam Schefter, "One player the Panthers are open to moving, according to sources, is wide receiver Robbie Anderson."

While talented, Anderson hasn't put up the kinds of numbers the Panthers anticipated after getting him out of New York.

Outside of a 1,000-yard 2020 season, the 29-year-old's production has dropped off considerably, and he's also been pretty vocal about his frustration with the team's quarterback situation as well.

Despite taking phone calls on several members of the offense, the Panthers seem unwilling to let go of defensive stars Derrick Brown and Brian Burns - no matter what kind of interest they might be garnering from others around the league.