Panthers Owner Reveals Why He Fired Matt Rhule Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper looks on looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made a big change on Monday morning when they fired head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule had been the head coach for the last three seasons after he signed a seven-year deal with the team in 2020. He went 11-27 in three seasons at the helm and will still get $40 million from the Panthers over the next four years.

Panthers owner David Tepper had a press conference on Monday afternoon and confirmed that the intensity on Sunday was one of the reasons why he decide to let Rhule go now rather than the end of the season.

Rhule was already on the hot seat heading into the season so this move isn't exactly shocking. The Panthers had lost four of their first five games to open the season before Tepper saw enough.

Steve Wilks will now be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

He'll try and get the Panthers to 2-4 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 16. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.