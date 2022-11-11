Panthers Player Reportedly Suffered Torn Achilles On Thursday Night

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Thursday night and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The team confirmed the bad news with an MRI on Friday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson was in the midst of his fifth season with the Panthers, who selected him with a second-round pick in 2018. The 27-year-old corner had 37 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) through 10 starts this year.

This season-ending injury occurred during the Panthers' rainy Thursday Night Football win over the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte.

With Jackson out for the remainder of the season, C.J. Henderson will be asked to step up in his place — joining second-year corner Jaycee Horn as the Panthers' other starter.

The Panthers are 3-7 after last night's victory.