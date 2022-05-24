Panthers Release Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After adding a number of edge rusher options to the roster, the Carolina Panthers chose to move off one of those players Tuesday.

The team announced the waiving of defensive end Joe Jackson, clearing a spot on the Carolina's 90-man squad.

Jackson a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, spent one season in Big D before spending two years with the Cleveland Browns.

The 25-year-old has played in 20 games over the course of his NFL career. Tallying 25 tackles, four QB hits, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Jackson played his college ball with the Miami Hurricanes where he was an All-ACC honorable mention as a junior in 2018.

An edge rusher with nice measurables, Jackson entered the NFL with a pro-ready frame and "bull in china shop" attitude on his way to the quarterback.

It's never been a question of physical traits for Jackson, just whether or not the right coaches can tap into the rest of that potential.

Right now though, his time as a Carolina Panther ends at four months.