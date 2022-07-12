Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns tells to the crowd to be quiet after the Browns scored a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go.

According to a statement from the team, the Panthers waived rookie quarterback Davis Cheek.

"With the Baker Mayfield transaction now official, the Panthers have waived rookie QB Davis Cheek (Elon) to create the roster spot," Darin Gantt of the Panthers said.

Mayfield made it clear he's ready for a fresh start.

"There was a little bit of sacrifice on all three fronts, between Cleveland, Carolina, and myself," Mayfield said. "To me, it's ready for a fresh start first and foremost. I'm extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland, it's a great football town. It's the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I'm thankful for it."

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, . . . and just wanting the same thing, and that's to win football games. "

Will Mayfield win the starting job?