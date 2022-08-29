Panthers Reportedly Agree To Significant Wide Receiver Trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are adding a receiver from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are trading for Laviska Shenault.

Shenault will join a Panthers receiving core that already has DJ Moore, Rashard Higgins, and Robbie Anderson.

He's spent the previous two seasons with the Jaguars and has compiled at least 600 yards in both of them. He currently has 121 receptions for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

The Panthers will be hoping that he can contribute even more than he did as a member of the Jaguars.

Shenault will also get the chance to play with a veteran quarterback as Baker Mayfield is set to be the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

This move may not make the Panthers a playoff team, but at the very least it makes them a better team.