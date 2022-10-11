Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Baker Mayfield Injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after a lose to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers got some good news on Tuesday regarding starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mayfield received a second opinion on his high ankle sprain that confirmed there was no major damage. He also won't need surgery on the ankle, which means he doesn't have to go on injured reserve.

The Panthers are hoping that he'll be able to come back within the next month.

This means that it'll be PJ Walker for the Panthers going forward. He came in for Mayfield towards the late stages of the game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and threw for 60 yards. He also completed over 80% of his passes.

Walker is in his third season with the Panthers and has appeared in 10 games. He's thrown for 790 yards, two touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing just 57% of his passes.

He'll get his first start of the season on Oct. 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.