Panthers Reportedly Moving On From Key Front Office Executive

The Carolina Panthers and pro personnel director Matt Allen have reportedly agreed to part ways heading into the 2022 league year, per team insider Joe Person.

Allen was one of the few remaining executives from the Jerry Richardson era that saw the Panthers make a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Panthers and pro personnel director Matt Allen have agreed to part ways, per team sources. Allen was one of the few remaining holdovers from the Jerry Richardson/Super Bowl regime. In fact, Allen is Richardson‘s grandson. Good scout, good guy. — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 25, 2022

Allen, a former NFL punter, actually landed his first job with the Panthers due to his connection as Richardson’s grandson. Working his way up through the scouting ranks after starting as equipment room worker in high school, the now-former Panthers exec seldom made his connection to the Richardson name known.

Despite the transition of team ownership to David Tepper in 2018, Allen retained his high-ranking role in within the organization for the past four seasons.

The Panthers notched a disappointing campaign in 2021, collecting a 5-12 record and failing to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. While the organization elected to retain Matt Rhule at the head coaching position, it appears they could be in for some major front office changes this offseason.