Panthers Reportedly Planning Reunion With Former Pro Bowler

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in an old friend for the final two games of the regular season.

According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, via Joe Person, former Panthers cornerback Josh Norman is coming into the building for a visit and the expectation is that he'll be signed.

This will be welcome news for Panthers fans as Norman will be back with the team that originally drafted him. He's a former 2012 second-round pick out of Coastal Carolina.

Norman spent the first four years of his career with the Panthers before spending the next four seasons with the Washington Commanders. He then spent 2020 with the Buffalo Bills and 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers before entering this season as a free agent.

In 135 games, Norman has compiled 489 total tackles (368 solo), one sack, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 16 interceptions, and 88 passes defended.

He'll try and help the Panthers clinch the NFC South as they have a massive game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.