The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to make a significant move at the quarterback position.

According to reports from NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Joe Person, the NFC South franchise is expected to sign veteran QB Matt Barkley.

This move is likely being made in conjunction with some recent injury struggles for current starter Sam Darnold.

The #Panthers are expected to sign QB Matt Barkley, as @josephperson said. With Sam Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury, Barkley is headed to Carolina. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

Darnold was a game-day decision ahead of this past weekend’s matchup with the New England Patriots, dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the Falcons.

While head coach Matt Rhule refused to attribute Darnold’s struggles to his injury, it appeared as though the 24 year old wasn’t at full capacity in Week 9. Posting his worst stat line of the year, the former New York Jet threw just 172 yards, zero touchdowns and a whopping three interceptions on 16/33 passing.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, Darnold is now being considered day-to-day heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

P.J. Walker is currently the only QB option behind Darnold on the Panthers’ depth chart.

Barkley’s last NFL start took place in 2018. With the Buffalo Bills in 2020, the 31-year-old veteran logged 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception as a backup behind Josh Allen.

Barkley has spent most of the 2021 season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice roster.