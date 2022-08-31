Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

The former Georgia and Washington quarterback was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He was released midway through the 2021 season after throwing five passes and was signed by the Seahawks the next day.

Eason went into the 2022 offseason as the third-string quarterback behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Clearly the Seahawks feel fine with keeping those two and no one else.

But as Tom Pelissero alluded to in a follow-up tweet, Jacob Eason's odds of cracking the Carolina Panthers' roster aren't much better. Right now Eason is going to be their scout team quarterback with Sam Darnold injured and PJ Walker bumped up to backup behind Baker Mayfield.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Eason got released after Darnold recovers from his current injury.

Eason led Georgia to an 8-5 record as a freshman in 2016. But after suffering a season-ending injury the following year, Jake Fromm took over and Eason was relegated to the bench.

Eason transferred to Washington in 2019 and went 8-5 again as the Huskies' starter.

Will Eason get another shot on an NFL roster?