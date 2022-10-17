Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Still Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker didn't steal the starting job from anyone with his performance against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. So will Baker Mayfield regain the starting job when he recovers from his injury?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was silent on whether Mayfield would get his job back. He declared that all of the quarterbacks on the roster are going to be competing for the job, same as everyone else on the team.

"I can't give you that answer,'' Wilks said, via ESPN. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday.''

That's not exactly a vote of confidence from Wilks. Then again, Wilks isn't exactly in a position to be giving votes of confidence since he might be dismissed with the rest of the team at the end of the year.

But Mayfield hasn't exactly proven worthy of the starting job either.

Prior to the injury he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Baker Mayfield was just 1-4 with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He is on pace for a career-low 55-percent completion rate.

Suffice it to say, Mayfield hasn't exactly earned the loyalty of anyone left on the Panthers' coaching staff.

Will Baker Mayfield start another game for the Panthers this season?