Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?

On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.

Mayfield has already put Cleveland on notice that he's circling the Panthers Week 1 matchup against his former team.

However, with Sam Darnold entering his second year in Matt Rhule's system, as well as already being a liked player in the locker room, Baker may not win out in camp with his late start.

Even though it went off the rails fairly quickly for Darnold last season, he did start out the year pretty strong.

Baker is coming off a number of injuries that led to some ugly performances in 2021, but he's shown the ability to be a capable starter in the NFL.

Now it's just a matter of seeing what he can do with a fresh start.