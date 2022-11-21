Panthers Reveal Latest On Their Starting Quarterback Decision

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 with Baker Mayfield back in the starting lineup, the Carolina Panthers seem just as uncertain about what to do at quarterback as they were with P.J. Walker.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks admitted that he hasn't made a decision on the starter for Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. He pledged to make a decision by Wednesday.

Right now the team is 3-8 on the season and have gone 1-5 with Mayfield and 2-3 with P.J. Walker. Sam Darnold is also waiting in the wings after starting the season on injured reserve.

But none of the three quarterbacks have distinguished themselves with the team during their respective tenures in Carolina.

Of the three, P.J. Walker was arguably playing the best prior to suffering an injury in Week 10. But Walker and Baker Mayfield are really playing pretty comparably.

Maybe the time is right to go with a completely fresh arm entirely by going to Sam Darnold. It's not like things could get a lot worse with Darnold than its been with the way the rest of the team has been playing.

At this point the Panthers are purely in evaluation mode for next season.

Who do you think the team should go with at quarterback next week?