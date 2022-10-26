Panthers Running Back Didn't Practice Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After trading all-world running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Carolina Panthers turned to Chuba Hubbard as their primary option. But they may be losing him too - temporarily at least.

Hubbard did not practice with the Panthers on Wednesday as he has been battling an ankle injury. He suffered that injury late in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers kept Hubbard off the field for the remainder of the game.

Sunday's game saw the Panthers give Hubbard more carries (nine) than the previous six weeks combined (six). He rewarded the team with 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, along with another 10 yards through the air.

Hubbard has 15 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown so far this season. If he isn't good to go, D'Onta Foreman will likely step into the starting role this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

As a rookie fourth round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, Chuba Hubbard emerged as a solid second option at running back for the Panthers. He finished his season with 786 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, starting 10 games in the process.

The Panthers likely see Hubbard as their starting running back next year and intend to make his development into a star one of many goals for the remainder of this seemingly lost season.

Will Hubbard play for the Panthers this coming Sunday?