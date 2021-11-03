Panthers Share Wednesday Update On Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion in the final minutes of last weekend’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. But after going through concussion protocol all this week, the veteran QB has made enough progress to return to the field for practice on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Darnold was a limited participant of the Panthers’ first practice of the week.

While this is certainly encouraging for the Carolina franchise, Darnold still seems to have a ways to go in his recovery. Head coach Matt Rhule said that his QB was “very limited” in today’s workout — only going through the pre-practice walkthrough, per Panthers insider Joe Person.

Darnold is also dealing with a nagging shoulder injury from earlier in the season.

Daronld’s first year wit the Panthers has been an up-and-down affair.

After beginning the year with a 3-0 start and just one interception, the former No. 3 overall pick threw seven picks in a four-game losing streak — capped of with a benching during a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7.

Regaining his starting position in Week 8, Darnold led the Panthers to their fourth win of the season behind 13/24 passing and 129 yards.

Darnold’s status is questionable heading into this weekend’s matchup against the New England Patriots.