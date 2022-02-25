Panthers Sign Tight End To Significant New Contract

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed backup tight end Ian Thomas, per multiple sources.

His new three-year deal will see him earn $6.435 million in Year 1 and includes $8 million in fully guaranteed money.

Thomas had just finished up the final season of his rookie contract after joining the Panthers organization as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Carolina elected to craft this deal in order to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Through four seasons with the Panthers, Thomas has logged 802 yards and four touchdowns on 90 receptions. This past season, he reeled in just 18 receptions for 188 yards and zero scores as a backup behind Dan Arnold, then Tommy Tremble. While his stats don’t exactly jump off the page, he’s proven himself as a solid blocking TE2.

