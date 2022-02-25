The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Panthers Sign Tight End To Significant New Contract

Carolina Panthers helmet.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed backup tight end Ian Thomas, per multiple sources.

His new three-year deal will see him earn $6.435 million in Year 1 and includes $8 million in fully guaranteed money.

Thomas had just finished up the final season of his rookie contract after joining the Panthers organization as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Carolina elected to craft this deal in order to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Through four seasons with the Panthers, Thomas has logged 802 yards and four touchdowns on 90 receptions. This past season, he reeled in just 18 receptions for 188 yards and zero scores as a backup behind Dan Arnold, then Tommy Tremble. While his stats don’t exactly jump off the page, he’s proven himself as a solid blocking TE2.

What do you think of this re-signing for the Panthers?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.