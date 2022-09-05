Panthers Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Panthers reportedly added another weapon that could possibly help Baker Mayfield on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, the team "signed former Dolphins’ wide receiver Preston Williams to their practice squad."

Williams spent the first three seasons of his career in Miami after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

And while the Colorado State product showed flashes of promise with the Fins, injuries really derailed his time there.

All of the offseason additions on offense made Williams expendable to Miami, but now he gets the chance to prove himself with a new team.