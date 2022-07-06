Panthers Star's Old Comment On Baker Mayfield Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

At least one member of the Carolina Panthers offense may not be happy with Wednesday's Baker Mayfield trade.

Shortly after the deal went down, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman pulled the receipts from April when Panthers receiver Robby Anderson responded to Baker-Carolina rumors with a "Nooooo."

Anderson's old comment started to go viral around the football pockets of social media.

"If I laughed any louder my wife would wake up," one user replied.

"Who is Robbie Anderson?" asked a Ravens fan. "Like dude you’re mid just STFU."

"[Robbie] said no," another laughed.

"Sam Darnold vs Baker Mayfield training camp battle - No wonder Robbie Anderson isn't too happy," Kleiman followed-up. "Both QBs were picked ahead of stars Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the 2018 Draft."

Baker Mayfield has shown himself to be someone who doesn't forget. It'll be interesting to see how this one plays in the locker room.