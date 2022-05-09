Panthers Still In Play For Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly left the door ajar when it comes to possibly making a play for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Per Josina Anderson, "My understanding is the door isn't 100% shut on the Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn't in any rush, nor are they pressed, ... They will roll as is, if need be."

The NFL world reacted to Josina's latest update on the Baker-Panthers situation.

"Noooooooooooooooooooooo," one user replied.

"Panthers should save their assets and move on from the idea of Baker Mayfield," commented another fan.

"Browns need to get it done, even if it's for absolutely nothing," tweeted a member of the Dawg Pound. "Only 'win' here is controlling where he goes and being able to move on from this."

"The door isn't closed on Baker Mayfield or Rock Hill for the Panthers. Cool cool cool."

"Not over yet, folks," tweeted a Panthers coverage account. "Maybe one day Carolina will be out of the QB novelty."

The Panthers quarterback room is currently made up of Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Ole Miss rookie Matt Corral.