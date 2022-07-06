Panthers Still Like Sam Darnold: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

There's still a decent chance of there being a quarterback competition in Carolina later this year.

That competition would be between Sam Darnold and newly acquired Baker Mayfield.

A lot of fans jumped to the conclusion that Mayfield would instantly start for the Panthers, but NFL Network's Peter Schrager made sure to tell everyone how much Darnold is still valued.

"Browns will eat around $10.5 of Mayfield’s salary. One note— this by no means Mayfield is Week 1 starter. As someone who’s been saying all along Carolina has been the lone destination for Baker (check the tape) Sam Darnold is still VERY highly considered in that building," Schrager tweeted.

Panthers fans aren't buying this report from Schrager.

With training camp being only a few weeks away, it won't be long until Panthers fans see how the team truly feels about Darnold.