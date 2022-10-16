Panthers' Trade Demands For Christian McCaffrey Revealed

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping all-world running back Christian McCaffrey as they prepare for an imminent rebuild. But that doesn't mean they'll let him go cheaply.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Carolina will only listen to offers that include "multiple first-round picks." Granted, that could just be a ploy to chase teams with weak offers away, but it's going to be pretty prohibitive to a ton of other teams.

McCaffrey is enjoying a nice bounceback season for the Panthers after playing just 10 games in the previous two seasons. Through five games he has 324 rushing yards, 188 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He is on pace for over 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Nevertheless, McCaffrey's injury history is probably going to keep a lot of teams from making the kind of offer that teams got for Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill or even Jamal Adams.

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile running backs the NFL has seen since LaDainian Tomlinson. In 2019 he became just the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same year.

All of that said, the NFL isn't exactly starving for elite running back talent these days. It's been ages since a running back was traded for a first-round pick, and perhaps longer since one was traded for multiple first-round picks.

Will Christian McCaffrey get traded? If so, what will the Panthers get in return for him?