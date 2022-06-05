Panthers Want 'No Part' Of Jimmy Garoppolo's Salary: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo has been named a potential veteran option for the Carolina Panthers throughout the off-season.

However, it looks like he's going to need to take a pay-cut for the Panthers to become interested.

According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers "want no part" of Garoppolo's $26.9 million salary.

But Garoppolo’s recent shoulder surgery, as well as his injury history, is a far greater concern for some within the organization. The Panthers want no part of his $26.9 million salary, and the 49ers haven’t shown a willingness to take to carry those payments in a trade.

This shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Garoppolo isn't worth $27 million. And the Panthers are well aware the 49ers don't have a need for the veteran quarterback as the NFC West franchise plans to move forward with Trey Lance.

Let's take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Jimmy G news:

"He will clearly need to take a pat cut to get traded," one fan said. "If the 49ers cut him (after he is medically cleared) he would take a much bigger pay cut. No team is going to pay him 25m for next season. He knows it, his agent knows is and so do the 49ers and Panthers."

"What team would? 27 million is too much for a injury prone QB," a fan said.

"Could’ve just left it at panthers want no part of Jimmy Garoppolo," one fan tweeted.

It doesn't sound like Garoppolo will be playing in Carolina next season.