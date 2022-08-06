Panthers Won't Name Starting Quarterback Until After 2nd Preseason Game: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knows he has "major decisions" ahead. But when it comes to the team's starting quarterback, nothing will be decided until after Carolina's second preseason game.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week," Rhule said Saturday. "The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are."

Fans reacted to Rhule's remarks with games right around the corner.

"How many games does that named starter last before he's benched though?" asked Dov Kleiman.

"Bill Belichick about to sabotage his Patriots defense just to make Darnold look great and ruin another Carolina season," tweeted Mark Puleo.

"Almost as sad as our QB competition last year," said a Panthers fan.

"'Sweet Jesus don't make me do this,' Rhule has reportedly said, tears running down his face."

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will continue to battle it out with camp winding down.