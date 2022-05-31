Paolo Banchero Admits He 'Never Liked' 1 NBA Team

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Following a tremendous season for the Duke Blue Devils, Paolo Banchero is trying to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

If he isn't the No. 1 overall pick, though, Banchero might not be thrilled to play for the team with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. That pick belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who landed the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft lottery earlier this month.

In an interview just after he committed to Duke, Banchero made it clear he's never liked the Thunder. The Seattle native isn't a fan of the Thunder, but he did say he's always like the Miami Heat and Portland Trailblazers.

"I grew up with the Sonics a little bit. I was like six I think when they left, so I've never liked the Thunder," Banchero said in the clip, via reporter Jacob Polacheck.

Banchero might not have to worry about the Thunder selecting him, though. In the latest mock drafts, most analysts have Auburn's Jabari Smith going No. 1 and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren going No. 2 - or vice versa.

That leaves Banchero at No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place on June 23.