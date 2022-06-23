Paolo Banchero Reveals Why He's Wearing A Purple Suit Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Paolo Banchero turned some heads when he showed up to the NBA Draft in a purple suit.

Banchero has now given his reason as to why he decided to wear the suit. It had to do with his parents wanting him to go to Washington.

"I wore this color cause everyone gave my parents some heat for me not going to UW where they went so this was like a I’m sorry," Banchero said.

Banchero is expected to be one of the first three players taken in tonight's draft. In fact, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks he's going to be picked third overall by the Houston Rockets.

He's coming off a stellar freshman season at Duke when he averaged 17 points and close to eight rebounds per game.

Banchero will be a solid NBA player for many years If he can put up that level of production for the Rockets or whoever drafts him.

The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET and it will be televised by ABC/ESPN.