Papa John's Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: John H. Schnatter, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Papa John's International, Inc. rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The former founder and CEO of Papa John's made some pretty notable allegations in the NFL world during an interview earlier this spring.

John Schnatter, who was ousted from his own company following controversy, claims that two prominent NFL owners wanted his help.

The ex-Papa John's CEO spoke with Jason Whitlock, via sportscasting.com.

“(Dan) Snyder and (Jerry) Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired. This is like . . . the first of November, end of October. They called and said, ‘You need to take this guy out. You’re the number one sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s franchisee and sponsor]. We hate Goodell.'”

Schattner said he was not interested in helping them.

“I said, ‘No. This is not my job to fire your Commissioner,'” Schnatter said. “‘He works for you. I just sell pizzas. I have a family of small businesses that, you know, probably 35 percent of our spend’s NFL, it’s down 20 percent. This behavior of not addressing the issue to the owners’ and players’ satisfaction is causing me and my franchisees a lot of problem. And this is going on now for two seasons. . . . I had a free shot from two owners to go after Goodell personally. I didn’t go after him in a vicious, venomous way. I just said, ‘Hey, grow up, be a leader, and fix the problem so my small business owners stop taking it on the chin.'”

It's unlikely that Jones or Snyder will ever confirm this.

"This is tough cause you gotta choose the lesser of 2 evils," one fan tweeted in response to the story.

"Papa John really out here trying to take down the NFL!" one fan added.

"Bro how is Papa John gonna get the Commissioner of the NFL fired??? What is this," one fan added.

Papa John's has been a major sponsor of the NFL, so it's possible that John Schattner would've had some major leverage among the league's owners.

Still, it's tough to believe that he could've been the one to oust the commissioner.