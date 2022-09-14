Paralyzed High School Football Player's First Words Go Viral

Two weeks ago, a Minnesota football player was paralyzed from the shoulders down during his first high school game.

Ethan Glynn, a 15-year-old freshman cornerback for Jefferson High School, was placed on a ventilator after "a normal football play" left him motionless on the field. He suffered major injuries to his neck and spinal cord.

Glynn's family has been providing updates about the teenager's recovery process on CaringBridge.

On Monday, Glynn uttered his first words since suffering the devastating injury.

"Roll Tide," he said.

Glynn was able to watch the Crimson Tide's narrow victory over Texas this weekend from his hospital bed. The Glynn family says Ethan "continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination."

We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words “roll tide”….today they removed E from the vent and those were the first words out of his mouth. The smile and twinkle in his eyes is priceless. This was a huge step, and we couldn’t be more thankful to reach this milestone at this point. He still has a long journey but this week is off to a great start!

The GoFundMe to support the Glynn family has raised more than $150,000 as of Wednesday.