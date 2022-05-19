Video: Parents Try To Fight Umpire After High School Game

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, a high school baseball game in California ended in an ugly scene.

Parents of the losing team fought the umpire in the parking lot at Del Campo High School. This happened after Del Campo defeated Buhach Colony by a final score of 3-2.

This scuffle in the parking lot has forced Del Campo and Buhach Colony to put their three-game series on hold.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the parents from Buhach Colony were furious because the umpire overruled a home run. To be fair though, the player reportedly failed to touch first base while rounding the bases.

Barry Mano, the founder and president of the National Association of Sports Officials, called out parents who have been acting out in a violent way.

“We have never seen this amount of bad behavior, especially from parents of young athletes,” Mano said. "This cannot turn on the rightness or the wrongness of the calls that they’re making. What are you expecting? NBA proficiency? MLB proficiency here?”

This isn't a rare occurrence. Over the past few years, there have been a lot of altercations involving umpires and angry parents.

“We’re going to have to put a line in the sand and say, ‘Look, if you act this way, not only will you be barred, your kid’s going to be barred,’ ” Mano said.

The California Interscholastic Federation is currently investigating this incident.