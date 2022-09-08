Pat Hill Quote Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

FRESNO, CA - NOVEMBER 23: An interior general view of Bulldog Stadium during an NCAA football game between the New Mexico Lobos and Fresno State Bulldogs on November 23, 2013 in Fresno, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Just like the beginning of every college football season, the first couple weeks of action in 2022 has featured some David-and-Goliath matchups.

Before Week 2 of the college football season gets underway, an old quote from former Fresno State head coach Pat Hill is going viral.

Oregon football insider John Canzano said he once asked Hill why he scheduled so many games against the top programs in the nation.

His response was legendary.

"What are they gonna do, eat ya?" he asked.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this attitude.

"Man I miss those Pat Hill Fresno State teams," one fan wrote.

"Fresno State was one of the best 'anyone, anywhere, any time' programs out there, and built a heck of a reputation as a result. More teams should do that," another said.

"Can’t run with the dogs if you are peeing with the puppies," another added.

Hill amassed a 112-80 overall record as Fresno State's head coach from 1997-2011 — including 11 bowl game appearances.

His best season with the Bulldogs came when he led the program to an 11-3 record in 2001. That career-best campaign featured a massive upset win over No. 23 Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium. The game prior, his team knocked off the No. 10-ranked Oregon State Beavers.

This year's Frenso State squad is keeping that same attitude, facing off against No. 10 USC in an away matchup on September 17.