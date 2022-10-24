Pat McAfee Disagrees With Nick Saban's Controversial Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a bold decision to play wide receiver Jermaine Burton in Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

Burton was under investigation by the school after he allegedly struck a female fan last week when Tennessee students rushed the field down in Knoxville.

It caught the attention of College GameDay analyst and host of the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee. He thinks that Burton should've been punished by Saban.

I don’t know how Saban doesn’t punish that guy. I don’t know how – just for the optics of it," McAfee said, via FOX News. "Just for, you’re playing Mississippi State. You’re about to beat the hell out of him. Just as a message going forward. OK, I understand you’re a football player, they came onto your field, but you can’t just be openly slapping women."

Burton finished the game with two receptions for 40 yards as Alabama took down Mississippi State, 30-6.

For the season, Burton has 20 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns.