ESPN’s Monday Night Football will have a new broadcasting team this fall, as Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland won’t return, per a report.

A couple of different names have been tossed out as potential replacements for the analyst role vacated by McFarland. Former NFL punter turned sports media personality Pat McAfee is among those getting mentioned.

McAfee, 33, is part of ESPN’s college football coverage. He did one game a week for the network last season and was often featured on College GameDay.

Several football fans – especially those in Indianapolis Colts territory – would like to see the former NFL punter get the gig.

ESPN is reportedly considering Pat McAfee to be the new face of “Monday Night Football.” Would you like to see him as an analyst. https://t.co/f3WvAKRB5Z — FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 4, 2020

McAfee, though, does not see it happening. He released a statement on Twitter.

“Although I believe it’s a massive honor & I’d be able to help figure out how to make #MNF MUST WATCH TV for the right reasons again.. there isn’t the slightest chance in hell that I get offered that job,” he wrote.

The #MNF conversation has started back up.. My Official Statement: “Although I believe it’s a massive honor & I’d be able to help figure out how to make #MNF MUST WATCH TV for the right reasons again.. there isn’t the slightest chance in hell that I get offered that job.” pic.twitter.com/goRSkLYMnY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2020

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick are reportedly two of the frontrunners for the analyst job. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receiver Nate Burleson have also been mentioned.