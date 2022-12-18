Pat McAfee Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play Next Year

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Could a Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels reunion be in the cards for 2023?

If you ask Pat McAfee, "the writing is on the wall" that Brady ends up with the silver and black next season.

“Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” the podcast host said on his show recently. “Tom Brady’s going to Las Vegas next year – is that what everybody’s just assuming? The dead cap for Derek Carr if he gets cut by the Las Vegas Raiders is $5 million. ... I think the writing is on the wall.”

With Carr more than likely on his way out of Sin City and Brady's Bucs struggling, it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think that the GOAT would think about joining the Raiders.

With no outside forces keeping him from retiring at the moment, few believe this will be the last NFL season for TB12. But living out the childhood dream of playing for his beloved San Francisco 49ers (who just so happen to have a Super Bowl caliber roster) could get in the way of Brady joining the Raider Gang.

That said, it's been reported that Tom planned to sign with the Raiders back in 2020 before former HC Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."