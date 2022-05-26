Pat McAfee Reportedly Being "Targeted" For Another New Media Gig

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, guests appearances on major sports networks and his weekly appearances with WWE. But he may be getting another one soon.

According to Front Office Sports, McAfee is being targeted for his own show at Amazon during the company's Thursday Night Football broadcasts. Per the report, it would be Amazon's version of the ESPN ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

Per the report, the deal is not yet confirmed. However, it would allow McAfee to essentially choose wherever he wants as his base for the show - even his own home.

McAfee has alluded to being in talks with Amazon before. And a deal with Amazon could also give McAfee an even more high-profile sponsor for his Pat McAfee Show podcast than FanDuel.

Amazon has been doing all it can to get as many high-profile people on board for the 2022 NFL season as they rapidly expand their own coverage.

The titanic company has already hired the legendary Al Michaels to team with Kirk Herbstreit for their Thursday Night Football games.

But Amazon still don't have the infrastructure that FOX, Disney, NBC and CBS have to make them real players in this space. Not yet anyway.

Pat McAfee won't make or break Amazon's move into the NFL sphere. But he'll definitely bring a lot more eyeballs to them.

