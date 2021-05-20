Pat McAfee Shares What He Heard About Aaron Rodgers, John Elway

This year’s NFL offseason has been packed with trade rumors of all kinds — especially involving the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay. With the three-time MVP potentially going up on the trade market this offseason, the Denver Broncos have emerged as the frontrunner to land him if a deal goes down.

Speaking with Rodgers’ former teammate AJ Hawk on Thursday, Pat McAfee shared some interesting new developments on the Rodgers-to-Denver front. According to reports from Romi Bean of CBS Sports on the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Rodgers was spotted on the golf course with Broncos president of football operations John Elway in California a few weeks ago.

While the original thought was that the two were golfing together, McAfee later reported that Rodgers and Elway were in separate groups on the same course, per an undisclosed source.

Rodgers has reportedly become so frustrated with the Green Bay organization that he no longer wants to return to the team in 2021. To help facilitate a potential move, the superstar QB reportedly came up with a list of three preferred teams he’d like to be traded to: the Broncos, 49ers and Raiders.

With notable quarterback uncertainty heading into the 2021 season, Denver could certainly use an all-time great talent like Rodgers under center moving forward.

While the original reports of Rodgers and Elway playing together seemed to teeter on the tampering borderline, it now seems as though there were just two all-time great QBs on the course at once.