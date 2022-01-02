Pat McAfee Shares What He’s Heard About Antonio Brown

Sports media personality Pat McAfee shared what sources told him regarding the Antonio Brown situation on Sunday. The now-former Bucs receiver seemingly quit mid-game. Tossing his gear into the MetLife stands and running off the field shirtless.

Here’s what McAfee had to say on Twitter.

“Sources have told me that AB actually pulled himself [out] of the game,” the Sirius XM host tweeted. Continuing, “Went to the bench and said he wasn’t going back in… Then… some convos happened… BOOOOM all hell breaks loose.”

Adding, “Story obviously developing.”

It was seemingly only a matter of time before Antonio Brown found himself no longer on the Buccaneers roster. When the team originally brought the seven-time Pro Bowl WR in, Bruce Arians said AB was on a zero tolerance policy.

Following very public fallout with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots, Brown once again found himself in trouble by reportedly presenting the Bucs with a fake vaccination card. Which is a federal crime.

According to reports, Antonio was later made aware of that fact and then got vaccinated. But the NFL still suspended him for three games.

At that time, Arians seemed to still be behind having the four-time All-Pro on the roster. But that may have had more to do with a lack of outside weapons due to injury and COVID-19.

Now Antonio Brown once again finds himself on the outside looking in of the NFL. And Sunday’s outburst may have hammered the final nail in his National Football League coffin. An unfortunate end to one of the most remarkably great careers of the modern era.